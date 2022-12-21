Steelers Sign OLB Mika Tafua To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their open practice squad spot as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the team on Wednesday, outside linebacker Mika Tafua has been signed to the practice squad. The Steelers are calling him a defensive end but at 6-3, 249-pounds, he’s really an outside linebacker in the Steelers’ system.

Tafua, who played his college football at Utah, originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. In four seasons at Utah he registered 130 total tackles with 32 resulting in lost yardage. He had 17.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries during his four college seasons.

At his 2022 pro day, Tafua measured in at 6027, 249-pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95-seconds and did 24 reps on the bench. His short shuttle time was 4.34-seconds and his 3-cone time was 7.21-seconds. His pro day vertical jump was 31.5-inches and his broad jump was 09’03”

Tafua was on the Cowboys’ practice squad until the middle of November.

The Steelers had one open practice squad to fill following the Atlanta Falcons signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the 16-man unit on Tuesday.