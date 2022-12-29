Steelers Say S Tre Norwood Mistakenly Omitted From Wednesday Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a mistake on their Wednesday injury report and it included a few defensive backs being mixed up.

According to the Steelers on Thursday morning, safety Tre Norwood was mistakenly omitted from yesterday’s injury report as he did not practice due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the team’s game on Saturday night. The team says that cornerback Cameron Sutton was mistakenly listed on the injury report instead of Norwood.

Well, that makes a lot more sense and I wrote on Wednesday that it was a bit of a note that Norwood was not on the injury report. He left the Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders late in the second half and never returned to the game. Him not practicing on Wednesday makes a lot of sense.

There’s probably a good chance that Norwood winds up missing the Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens but we’ll have to see how Thursday and Friday play out for him on the injury report. In the meantime, however, at least Sutton should be good to go with him being mistakenly put on the injury report on Wednesday.