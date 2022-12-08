Steelers K Chris Boswell Returns To Practice, Opening 21-Day Window

Pittsburgh Steelers’ kicker Chris Boswell has been designated to return to practice, opening his 21-day window to return to the team’s 53-man roster. Boswell was placed on IR prior to the team’s Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints with a groin injury. He initially missed the team’s Week 8 game and then was placed on IR after the team’s bye week.

K Chris Boswell returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.https://t.co/s5ErTN3WCa — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 8, 2022

He will remain on IR until activated by the team. Reports earlier this week suggest Boswell will be activated from IR prior to this Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Matthew Wright has filled in well in Boswell’s absence, including going 4/4 in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, but Boswell remains one of the best kickers in football and his job is secure.

On the season, Boswell is 12/16 on field goals, including 5/6 from 50+ yards. He’s made all nine of his extra points.

CB William Jackson III is eligible to return but the team did not make an announcement today, suggesting he’ll need at least another week to return to practice. If that happens, he figures to stay on IR for a longer period of time while getting up to speed with the Steelers’ system. He hasn’t played since Week 5. Pittsburgh traded for Jackson ahead of this year’s trade deadline.