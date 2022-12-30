Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 17: Norwood Ruled Out; Ogunjobi, Jack Both Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week 17 of the 2022 regular season on Friday ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Baltimore Ravens, and it shows one player officially listed as out for that contest and two others listed as questionable for it.

After failing to practice all week, Steelers’ safety Tre Norwood (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Sunday night game against the Ravens. Norwood sustained his hamstring injury late in the first half of the Steelers’ Saturday night home game. He will be inactive on Sunday night if not moved to the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

The Steelers also have two players listed as questionable for Sunday night on their Friday injury report and they are defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (not injury related – personal matter, toe) and inside linebacker Myles Jack (not injury related – personal matter, groin). Both players are listed as being limited practice participants on Friday. The hope is that both will be good to go come Sunday night.

As for the rest of the Steelers’ Friday injury report, safety Terrell Edmunds (not injury related – personal matter, hamstring), tight end Pat Freiermuth (not injury related – personal matter), running back Najee Harris (not injury related – personal matter), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – personal matter), and wide Diontae Johnson (hip) all practiced fully earlier in the day and none of them received game status designations for Sunday. That means all five players should be good to go for Sunday night. Edmunds will be returning after missing the game last Saturday night with a hamstring injury.