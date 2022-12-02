Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 13: Warren, Watt Are Questionable; Witherspoon Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week 13 of the 2022 regular season on Friday ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Atlabnta Falcons, and it shows one player officially listed as out and two others listed as questionable.

Not practicing on Friday for the Steelers were cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (not injury related – personal matter). Witherspoon has now officially been ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Falcons and that’s not a bit surprising. Witherspoon last played in a game in Week 8. Loudermilk did not receive a game status designation on Friday.

The two players listed as questionable this week are outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring). Watt has been limited in practice every day this past week while Warren has practiced fully all three days. Warren missed the team’s Monday night game but said this week he expects to be back for Sunday’s game. Watt should be good by Sunday, one would think.

As for the other players on the injury report, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe), running back Najee Harris (oblique), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), center Mason Cole (foot), running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (oblique), wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique), and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), none of them received game status designations on Friday. Of that group of players, only Harris failed to practice fully. He was limited, however, and expects to play on Sunday against the Falcons.