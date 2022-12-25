Steelers’ First Selection In 2023 NFL Draft Now 16th Overall After Saturday Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium and that win, when combined with everything else that happened around the NFL in Week 16, currently has the team selecting 16th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon.

With two weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the Steelers now have a 7-8 record. They also still have a shot at a playoff spot entering Week 17 of the regular season. Their final two games are against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, respectively, with the first of two being on the road next Sunday night.

In addition to where the Steelers are currently slotted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the team also currently holds the 33rd overall selection, which is officially the second pick in the second round. It’s the 33rd overall pick because of the Miami Dolphins having forfeited their first-round selection. The Steelers own that selection after trading away wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for it earlier in the season. That selection could ultimately become the 32nd overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft should the Bears lose their final two games, and the Houston Texans win at least one their final two games.

The Steelers also currently hold the 46th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft in the second round as that is their original selection in that round.

The last time the Steelers picked 16th overall in a draft was in 2003 when the selected safety Troy Polamalu out of USC after trading up to that spot. The Steelers traded their first-round pick (27th overall), a third-round pick (92nd overall), and a sixth-round pick (200th overall) to the Kansas City Chiefs to move up 11 spots in the draft to select Polamalu 16th overall.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be the 88th annual meeting of National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players. The draft is scheduled to be held in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27–29, 2023.