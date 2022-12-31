Steelers Elevate DL Renell Wren To Active/Inactive Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated DT Renell Wren from the practice squad to the inactive/inactive roster. The team made the announcement moments ago.

Wren has been on the Steelers practice squad for most of the season. He’ll serve as additional d-linemen depth for tomorrow night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Wren will wear #79.

Assuming he’s active, it’s potentially a sign the Steelers plan to go very heavy up front to slow down a strong Ravens’ run game. Or perhaps a surprise inactive is coming in the way of NT Tyson Alualu or DL Isaiahh Loudermilk or even OLB Malik Reed. Reed was a healthy scratch in the first meeting against Baltimore.

A fourth round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 out of Arizona State, he’s appeared in 12 career games and recorded nine tackles. Most of his snaps came in 2019 and he appeared in just one game last season.

Wren signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in early September. The Steelers and Ravens kickoff tomorrow night in a must-win game for Pittsburgh.