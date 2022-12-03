Steelers Activate DL DeMarvin Leal From IR, Place CB Ahkello Witherspoon On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pair of roster moves today, placing CB Ahkello Witherspoon on IR, due to a hamstring injury.

They also activated rookie DL DeMarvin Leal off it.

We have activated DE DeMarvin Leal from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster and placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/ngqGpTW88r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 3, 2022

Leal had been placed on IR prior to Week Six after sustaining a knee injury. He could help out the teams situational pass rush in tomorrow’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, though he’s looking for his first sack of the season.

Leal saw increased playing time with T.J. Watt’s pec injury, working as a standup linebacker in 3-3-5 packages. A third round pick out of Texas A&M, he flashes his athleticism and energy in training camp. He’s likely to be active tomorrow, potentially ahead of Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Witherspoon has played 248 defensive snaps in four games, limited by that hamstring injury for most of the season. After injuring it in Week 3, he attempted to return for the Eagles game but was benched at halftime. He signed a two-year deal in the offseason with the team and opened the year as a starting corner. But his future with the team, or at least his role, is in serious question.

The Steelers take on the Falcons tomorrow afternoon.