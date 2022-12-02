Start Of December Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome to the final month of 2022. A year that’s flown on by. The Pittsburgh Steelers rewarded those who stayed up late Monday night with a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, pushing their record to 4-7 on the season and keeping very faint playoff hopes still alive. Maybe they’ll be in the “In The Hunt” graphic this weekend. Neat! They’ll look for their first winning streak of the season when they travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons this weekend. We’ll have it covered for you, win, lose, or draw.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Falcons?

2 – Over/under 125 yards rushing for Atlanta?

3 – Will WR Diontae Johnson catch a TD pass in this game?

4 – The Steelers have gone three straight games without a turnover. Will they turn the ball over at all in this game?

5 – How many times will the Steelers sack QB Marcus Mariota?

Tiebreaker: How many yards will TE Pat Freiermuth have (closest answer wins)?

Recap of 2022 Thanksgiving Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers started strong, ebbed in the third quarter, but came back to win it in the fourth quarter. Steelers over Colts 24-17. Steelers Depot respondents optimistic going into this game with 80.9% rewarded with a point for their confidence in Pittsburgh winning Monday night.

Question 2: It seemed like Jonathan Taylor was running at will. But the Steelers defense held Taylor to 86 rushing yards on 20 carries. 76.6% of respondents predicted the Steelers defense holding Taylor under 100 rushing yards.

Question 3: The Steelers scored two touchdowns. Najee Harris ran one in from six yards out. Benny Snell ran the other from the two-yard line. Just 14.9% predicted the Steelers not scoring a touchdown from beyond the ten-yard line.

Question 4: Pressley Harvin punted four times. One from deep in Pittsburgh territory. His first almost tipped back on the field but ultimately resulted in a touchback. He hit a 54-yard punt that went out of bounds at the Colts 12. His last punt went 50 yards and Christian Kuntz downed it at the Colts seven-yard line. The median response of Steelers Depot respondents was two punts inside the 20. Nice job!

Question 5: If the Colts converted the last fourth down but failed to score afterwards. The Steelers likely final offensive play would be Pressley Harvin’s 50-yard punt. But they did not convert, and the Steelers ended with the ball and kneeling in the victory formation for the last 24 seconds. 61.7% of respondents got the point for this question.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Jon Taylor Under 100 Rush Yards? Steelers TD Longer 10 Yards? Harvin Punts Inside 20? Steelers Last Possession? SD Consensus YES YES YES 2 END OF GAME Correct Answers YES YES NO 2 END OF GAME

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered FOUR out of five questions correctly.

Ten respondents answered four of five questions correctly. Close, but only Pius Street Uke swept the board. He even got the tiebreaker correct predicting Alex Highsmith making one sack. Kudos! That is his second winning week.

Great job Pius Street Uke! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

B&G remains alone in first place with Ken Sterner hanging on to second. Pius Street Uke takes the hold of third place. A couple folks slid down the rankings by taking Thanksgiving off.

No new people made it to the leaderboard this week, but a cluster is hovering just a point or two away. Four folks fell off the board this week.

Keep answering folks! Still a shot at rising to the top for the money. Enjoy everyone!

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 12:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE B&G 58 First Ken Sterner 55 Second Pius Street Uke 53 Third +9 hoptown 50 Fourth -1 FlaFan47 49 Fifth (tie) +1 PittShawnC 49 Fifth (tie) +3 Steven Small 48 Seventh (tie) -4 Slim Stew 48 Seventh (tie) -1 DLFoot 48 Seventh (tie) +3 Ratsotex 47 Tenth Mike Bianchi 46 Eleventh (tie) -3 Lucky Beagle 46 Eleventh (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 46 Eleventh (tie) +1 Kdog 46 Eleventh (tie) +1 MAK Lives Free 46 Eleventh (tie) +7 Andi B 46 Eleventh (tie) -8 Beaver Falls Hosiery 45 17th (tie) -5 Lambert58 45 17th (tie) +1 Steel_Man24 44 19th (tie) -1 GhotiFish 44 19th (tie) +2 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 44 19th (tie) +4 Ted Webb 43 22nd (tie) +1 Deep_derp 43 22nd (tie) +4 Stone Age Tone 42 24th (tie) -3 Doc Ellis D 42 24th (tie) -1 Chris92021 42 24th (tie) +2 Ichabod 42 24th (tie) +2 Agustin-ARG 42 24th (tie) +2 Steelers D 42 24th (tie) -12 Beeze 41 30th

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.