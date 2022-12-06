Saints Vs. Buccaneers Week 13 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing host to the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in a key NFC South matchup.
This game features the quarterback battle of Tom Brady versus Andy Dalton to close out Week 13. The Buccaneers enter this Monday night game with a 5-6 record while the Saints enter it as a 4-8 team.
Hopefully this will be an entertaining game to close out Week 13. The Buccaneers are currently favored by 3.5-points ahead of the game kicking off.
Saints Inactives: CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Pete Werner, TE Juwan Johnson, DE Payton Turner, S J.T. Gray, OL Lewis Kidd, DB P.J. Williams
Buccaneers Inactives: QB Kyle Trask, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield Jr., S Mike Edwards, T Tristan Wirfs, TE Cameron Brate