Report: Panthers’ WR DJ Moore ‘Day-To-Day’ With Knee Injury

The Carolina Panthers, the next opponent for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, received some good news Monday regarding star wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore, who left Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with what was initially reported as an ankle injury, is now considered day-to-day with a knee sprain, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Panthers’ WR D.J. Moore is now considered “day-to-day” with a knee sprain, per source, who added it’s “nothing significant.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2022

In a matchup with the Seahawks on the road, Moore was rolled up on from behind by Seattle defensive tackle Myles Adams while run blocking for running back D’Onta Foreman off of right tackle. Prior to the injury, Moore was held without a catch by the Seahawks, marking the first time since Week 1 of his rookie season in 2018.

Here’s the play where it looks like DJ Moore suffered his injury. He got his ankle rolled up on by a Seahawks defender while run blocking. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/SoEW0RrNhD — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) December 12, 2022

Though interim head coach Steve Wilks stated after the game that the injury was initially communicated to him as an ankle injury, a follow-up with team doctors Monday revealed that Moore has a knee sprain and is day-to-day, likely landing him on the injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Steelers.

Steve Wilks says DJ Moore is getting an MRI after he was injured in Seattle. Says it was communicated to him that it was a "possible ankle," but will know more Wednesday — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) December 12, 2022

The injury could limit his availability throughout the week leading up to the Week 15 matchup.

Alongside Moore, the Panthers have wide receivers Terrance Marshall, Laviska Shenault, Shi Smith, and Rashard Higgins on the roster. Moore has been one of the top playmakers in Carolina since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2018 out of Maryland.

So far this season, Moore has hauled in 46 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns while adjusting to the likes of Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker, and Sam Darnold under center this season. For his career, Moore has hauled in 347 passes for 4,918 yards and 18 touchdowns.