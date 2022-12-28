Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Practice Wednesday; Tyler Huntley Looking Likely To Start

It’s looking like the Pittsburgh Steelers/Baltimore Ravens rematch will include a Part II of QB Tyler Huntley. Lamar Jackson has been out since the Pittsburgh game with a PCL injury to his knee. And based on what happened during the Ravens’ Wednesday practice, it doesn’t look like Jackson will return Sunday night.

According to Ravens’ beat writer Jonas Shaffer, Jackson did not practice on Wednesday. And Shaffer believes it’s looking likely that Huntley will make his fourth start of the year in Week 17.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) missed his 10th straight practice today. As of today, looks like another start Sunday for Tyler Huntley. pic.twitter.com/bVxV2YnBeG — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 28, 2022

Jackson suffered the injury in the first half of the team’s Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Some have speculated head coach John Harbaugh has downplayed the severity of the injury and left open the possibility of him practicing this week. Initially, it appeared Jackson would miss only 1-2 games. Now, it’s looking doubtful he plays at all the rest of the regular season.

Against the Steelers, Huntley went just 8/12 for 88 yards with zero touchdowns and 31 yards rushing. He was injured in the second half, giving way to UDFA rookie Anthony Brown. But the Ravens won on the backs of a strong run game that went for 215 yards against the Steelers, winning the time of possession and controlling the game throughout. Huntley has struggled in his two other starts, throwing one touchdown and one interception while completing under 60% of his passes. The Ravens’ offense has followed suit, scoring no more than 17 points in any of the three games with Huntley under center.

For Baltimore, the good news is they have locked up a playoff berth. They’re still fighting for seeding and the AFC North crown, currently in second place behind the Cincinnati Bengals who they will play in Week 18, but they can be more cautious with Jackson knowing they’ve punched their ticket to the postseason.

The Ravens will release their first official injury report later this afternoon. But if today is any indication, it’ll be Kenny Pickett vs Tyler Huntley in a primetime spot. Pickett will get his first true Steelers/Ravens game after being concussed and knocked out of the first matchup after throwing just one pass.