Raiders Vs. Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams will kick off Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Raiders enter this game with a 5-7 record while the Rams enter it at 3-9. The Raiders are currently in third place in the AFC West division while the Rams enter Thursday night in last place in the NFL West division.
The Rams have issues at quarterback so the newly signed Baker Mayfield could see action in this contest. On the other side, Derek Carr will start for the Raiders. The Raiders are 6.5-point road favorites ahead of this game getting underway.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below if you dare.
Thank you to all two of you for stopping by the site tonight. I love all football so I will be watching.
Raiders Inactives: DT Andrew Billings, DE Tashawn Bower, LB Jayon Brown, C Hroniss Grasu, TE Jesper Horsted, CB Rock Ya-Sin
Rams Inactives: DL Aaron Donald, CB David Long, RB Ronnie Rivers, DB Shaun Jolly, LB Travin Howard, LB Terrell Lewis, OL Bobby Evans