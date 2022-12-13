Patriots Vs. Cardinals Week 14 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Arizona Cardinals playing host to the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium.
This game features the quarterback battle of Mac Jones versus Kyler Murray to close out Week 14. The Patriots enter this Monday night game with a 6-6 record while the Cardinals enter it as a 4-8 team. The Patriots are still in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot so this game is super important for them.
Hopefully this will be an entertaining game to close out Week 14. The Patriots are currently favored by 2.5-points ahead of the game kicking off.
Patriots Inactives: CB Jalen Mills, T Isaiah Wynn, WR Jakobi Meyers, S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Damien Harris, LB Cameron McGrone, DT Sam Roberts
Cardinals Inactives: WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy, S Charles Washington, QB Trace McSorely, LB Jesse Luketa, OL Rashaad Coward