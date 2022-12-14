Panthers Wednesday Injury Report Week 15: Three Sidelined Of Eight Players Listed

The Carolina Panthers will play their fourteenth game of the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon, at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday, they released their first official injury report of Week 15 with eight players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Panthers were linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle), tackle Taylor Moton (not injury related/rest), and running back D’Onta Foreman (not injury related/rest). Moton and Foreman are both expected to be fine after resting on Wednesday. The same might not can be said for Smith, a backup linebacker for the team.

The Panthers listed four players as limited practice participants on Wednesday and that list includes linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (shoulder), and safety Xavier Woods (ankle). Thursday will likely be a key day for those four players. Early media speculation is that none of the four will miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers, so we’ll see.

Practicing fully for the Panthers on Wednesday was wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) and that means he should be fine to play on Sunday against the Steelers. Moore is the Panthers’ leading receiver entering Week 15.