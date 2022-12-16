Panthers Friday Injury Report Week 15: WR Laviska Shenault, WR D.J. Moore Both Questionable

The Carolina Panthers have now filed their Week 15 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows own player officially ruled out for the contest and three others listed as questionable.

Not practicing on Friday for the Panthers were linebacker Damien Wilson (not injury related/personal) and linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle). Smith has now been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game after failing to practice all week. As for Wilson, he was not given a game status designation after being added to the report on Friday. That means he should be available on Sunday.

Listed as limited practice participants on Friday were wide receiver Laviska Shenault (shoulder) and wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) and both end the week listed as questionable. Moore had previously practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday do Friday was a step back for him.

After practicing fully on Friday, linebacker Xavier Woods (knee) still enters the weekend listed as questionable. He was listed as limited on both Wednesday and Thursday

As for the rest of the players on the injury report this week for the Panthers, running back D’Onta Foreman (not injury related – resting player), tackle Taylor Moton (not injury related – resting player), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), and linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) all practiced fully on Friday. None of those players received game status designations on the Friday injury report so all should be available on Sunday. Foreman and Moton were both rested on Wednesday.