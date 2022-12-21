NFL Draft Prospects – 2022 Bowl Game Preview: December 21

Throughout the 2022-2023 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2022 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans should be keeping an eye on.
NEW ORLEANS BOWL SOUTH ALABAMA VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY 9PM EST ESPN
The South Alabama Jaguars make the short trip to New Orleans to battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to be named champs of the New Orleans Bowl. The Jags have a defensive back you should watch in CB #18 Darrell Luter Jr. who has the size and length (6’0″, 190lb) you want to see in an NFL cover corner. Luter’s ball production was mediocre this season (one INT, five PBUs), but he’s a year removed from snagging four picks and batting away nine others. He will likely be either a late-round pick or UDFA that will cut his teeth on special teams and maximize his reps on defense to secure a roster spot.
On offense for South Alabama, turn your eyes to WR #0 Jalen Wayne. The 6’2″, 207lb senior was a good compliment to current Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert last season and became more of the focal point in the passing game, catching 56 passes for 795 yards and nine TDs. Wayne excels as stretching the field and winning jump ball situations as more of a Z-type WR.
For Western Kentucky, they have its own receiving threat with professional aspirations in WR #11 Malachi Corley. Corley is a thickly built receiver (5’11″, 210lb) that makes plays in space thanks to his short-area quickness and burst after the catch. He is just as willing to run through you as he is to make you miss in the open field, generating YAC consistently each time he touches the football. He saw his production take a huge leap this season, (90 receptions for 1,179 yards and nine TDs, 10 carries for 84 yards), prompting him to consider leaving early for the league.
Which of the names listed above will you be specifically watching? Do you think any of the prospects would be a good fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and thanks again for reading!