Mitch Trubisky Replaces Kenny Pickett At Quarterback

UPDATE: Pickett is OUT for the rest of the game due to a concussion, per the team. Trubisky will look to lead the Steelers to his second win while replacing an injured Pickett.

After Kenny Pickett cleared concussion protocol after taking a big hit on Pittsburgh’s opening series and returned to the game, he exited following their second series and was replaced by quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky replaced Pickett in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the Steelers to a win. With the Steelers down 10-0 early against the Ravens, Trubisky would have to have one of his best performances of the year to bring the Steelers from behind, assuming Pickett doesn’t return. He lead Pittsburgh on a touchdown drive in his first series, hitting George Pickens for 42 yards to set up a Najee Harris touchdown run.

WPXI’s Jenna Harner said Pickett wasn’t on the Pittsburgh sidelines, which would mean he likely headed to the locker room to get further evaluated for an injury.