Minkah Fitzpatrick Remains FS Leader In Pro Bowl Voting

Minkah Fitzpatrick remains as the NFL’s top vote-getter among free safeties for this year’s Pro Bowl. In the fan vote, Fitzpatrick leads the way with over 87,000 of them according to a NFL press released that updated the tallies. Fitzpatrick remains in the lead since the league first released Pro Bowl numbers last month.

Fitzpatrick is the lone Steeler to lead his position group. He’s second among all NFL safeties in votes, slightly trailing the Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James who has a little more than 88,000.

Fitzpatrick is having a strong season, bouncing back in the interception column after recording just two a season ago. With a game-clinching interception Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, he’s up to four interceptions on the year. That’s one shy of his career-high set in 2019, his first year as a Steeler.

He seems to have the best shot to make a Steelers’ Pro Bowl bid this season. With ten sacks this season, Alex Highsmith also has a strong case to make but he has tough competition in the form of guys like Matthew Judon, still leading the AFC in sacks with 13. Cam Heyward is also potentially in the mix but he’ll need to come on strong to have the stats to get a bid.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is the league’s top vote-getter with more than 138,000 votes. Rounding out the top five include Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, and Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce.

With 138,390 votes, Tua Tagovailoa leads ALL NFL players in balloting for 2023 Pro Bowl Games vote. pic.twitter.com/k8RpoWk14E — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2022

Pro Bowl votes can be cast through December 15th. Rosters will be announced later this year with the 2023 Pro Bowl set to take place on February 5th, 2023.