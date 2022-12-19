Minkah Fitzpatrick Leads AFC Free Safeties In Final Pro Bowl Fan Vote

From start and now to finish, Minkah Fitzpatrick leads all AFC free safeties in Pro Bowl fan voting. The final tallies were released Monday with Fitzpatrick pacing the field across the conference. He finished with over 150,000 votes and second among all safeties only trailing Los Angeles Chargers’ SS Derwin James.

Here’s a look at the votes across the board.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was the leading AFC FS vote-getter for the Pro Bowl Games #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/qab5Ou3Ldz — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 19, 2022

Fitzpatrick consistently remained in the top spot since the first Pro Bowl votes were released. Starting 12 games this season, Fitzpatrick has bounced back in the takeaway column with four interceptions, one shy of his career high, including one pick-six, coming on the second play of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the year, he has 74 tackles with nine pass deflections and those four interceptions. Though fan vote makes up only one portion of the Pro Bowl selections, he’s likely to make it this year. It’d be his third appearance joining his 2019 and 2020 seasons. He’ll also look to make his third All-Pro team, a remarkable accomplishment for someone who just turned 26.

Elsewhere for the Steelers, FB Derek Watt finished 6th at his position, Alex Highsmith 6th at OLB, and Pat Freiermuth 5th among tight ends. Fitzpatrick may wind up being the only Steelers’ Pro Bowl representative this year. If anyone else is has a chance to make it, it’s Highsmith.

Miami Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was the top vote-getter across all positions with over 300,000 of them. Teammate WR Tyreek Hill was second, just shy of that mark.

The entire Pro Bowl roster will be announced Wednesday night.

The NFL’s actual Pro Bowl game is no more, scrapped by the league after years of uninspiring play. Instead, the league will have a variety of competitions and games by those selected and able to participate. That will take place February 5th. It will be “coached” by Peyton and Eli Manning.