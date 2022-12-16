Mike Tomlin Says QB Kenny Pickett Is Doubtful For Sunday’s Game, Won’t Reveal Starter

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Mike Tomlin shared the news with reporters Friday though he declined to name a starter in Pickett’s place. The team will wait until tomorrow to name a starter.

Here’s what he said via the PPG’s Brian Batko.

Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett was a "partial participant" again today at practice, they'll get concussion protocol clarity tomorrow. He's listing Pickett as doubtful on the injury report. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 16, 2022

"There's no need to land the plane until it's required to land the plane," Mike Tomlin says of deciding between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, assuming Kenny Pickett can't go. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 16, 2022

Per Tomlin via Batko, Pickett was a “partial participant” during Friday’s practice which ostensibly means he was limited, working in individual sessions but not team ones. That’d follow what he’s done all week. With no team reps and still in concussion protocol, even if Pickett is cleared by tomorrow, he hasn’t had the preparation to face the Carolina Panthers’ defense this weekend.

Pickett was injured early in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens and is in concussion protocol for the second time this year.

Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph have split practice reps throughout the week and Tomlin has framed it as an open competition. It’s truly a coin toss as to who will start. Perhaps Trubisky has the edge but there’s no official word. Per Mike Tomlin via The Trib’s Chris Adamski, the team will announce their starter tomorrow.

“We’ll make statements as to whose playing and whose not and the depth [Saturday]…we’ve got some clarity about where we’re going. There’s just no need to land the plane until it’s required to land the plane. I like the work that we’ve gotten from Mitch and Mason this week. Both guys have split reps and seen enough situations. Not only what they’ve done this week but the totality of what they’ve done makes us extremely comfortable in terms of considering both guys.”

Mike Tomlin on the QB situation pic.twitter.com/ft9ni7qijy — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 16, 2022

The Steelers will play the Panthers in Carolina this Sunday at 1 PM/EST. Pittsburgh will release their full Friday injury report later today.