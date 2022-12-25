Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 661)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 661, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander in which she talks about how fitting the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Saturday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders was on the night that Franco Harris was celebrated.
