Listen: Steelers Vs Panthers Analysis

Bringing you guys a quick video today with my initial analysis of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. We discuss the Steelers’ ground and pound run game, their stifling run defense, and some costly penalties that luckily didn’t cost them the game.

