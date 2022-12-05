Lions Sign Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs To Practice Squad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Josh Dobbs has a new home. Days after being waived by the Cleveland Browns to make room for Deshaun Watson, Dobbs is signing to the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

Reportedly, the Denver Broncos also had interest in Dobbs but he’s choosing to go to the Lions instead. A first in NFL history, perhaps.

Dobbs served as Jacoby Brissett’s backup in Cleveland all season, never appearing in a game. With Watson’s suspension lifted, the Browns waived Dobbs last week with Brissett returning to backup status.

A 4th round pick of the Steelers in 2017, he never started a game in Pittsburgh but played in a handful. He threw 17 passes, failing to throw a touchdown and tossing one pick while rushing for 31 yards.

Jared Goff is the Lions’ quarterback with Nate Sudfield serving as his backup. The Lions are 5-7 on the season, second place in the NFC South but far behind the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings. Detroit will try to fight for a Wild Card spot down the stretch while Dobbs will try to catch a futures contract in the offseason.