Kenny Pickett Injured After Sack Against Ravens (Updates)

UPDATE (1:44 PM): Pickett will not return to today’s game. He is in concussion protocol.

Update: Jenna Harner of WPXI tweeted that Mitch Trubisky is coming in at quarterback for the Steelers and Pickett is not on the sidelines.

Update: Per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com, Pickett is out of the blue tent and warming up on the sidelines with his helmet on. Per the CBS Broadcast, Pickett was being evaluated for a concussion but he cleared protocol and is good to go. He will return on the Steelers next offensive series.

After a third-down sack by Roquan Smith at the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first offensive series, starting quarterback Kenny Pickett headed to the blue medical tent, per a tweet from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Pickett missed most of the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season with a concussion. Obviously, another concussion would be the concern for Pickett, but he limped off the field, making it appear to be a lower-body injury. Given the hard hit that Pickett took on the sack, it could also be a precautionary trip, although Pickett did appear to be banged up after the hit and his head did get slammed to the ground after the sack.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t anything serious and Pickett will be able to remain in the game. If Pickett would miss any time, backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky would replace Pickett, just as he did against the Buccaneers. We’ll keep you updated on any changes in Pickett’s status.