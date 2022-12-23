Jaguars Vs. Jets Week 16 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets will kick off Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Jaguars enter this game with a 6-8 record while the Jets enter it at 7-7. Both teams are trying to stay very much alive in the playoff hunt Thursday night in this game that will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
This game features young quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson facing off and the two were the first two overall selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets are 2.5-point home favorites ahead of this game getting underway.
If you’re rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make the playoffs, you should probably be rooting for the Jaguars to beat the Jets Thursday night. If the Jets win Thursday night, the scenario that includes the Miami Dolphins losing out will go by the wayside. That would leave the scenario that includes the Los Angeles Chargers losing out.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below if you dare.
Thank you to all of you for stopping by the site tonight. I love all football so I will be watching.
Jaguars Inactives: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB Travon Walker, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, OL Cam Robinson, DL Folorunso Fatukasi
Jets Inactives: QB Mike White, RB James Robinson, WR Denzel Mims, WR Jeff Smith, TE Jeremy Ruckert, S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Brandin Echols