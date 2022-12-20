Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin Expects QB Kenny Pickett To Start Versus Raiders

Speaking during his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said he expects QB Kenny Pickett to return from his one-game absence and start Saturday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per Tomlin, Pickett is essentially out of concussion protocol, only needing to “check a box” to officially exit it.. Tomlin said if the team was practicing today, Pickett would be a full participant. The Steelers will hold their first practice of the week tomorrow and it sounds like Pickett won’t have any limitations.

“As far as Kenny Pickett, I think the concussion component of where he is – is behind us,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think he’s gotta check a box procedurally, but if we were to practice today, he’d be a full participant.”

Pickett suffered a concussion early in the team’s Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. A limited participant all last week, he was initially listed as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report and officially ruled out on Saturday. Mitch Trubisky started in his place and played clean football Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers.

Pickett will look to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt against the 6-8 Raiders, also trying to stay alive in the playoff conversation. On the season, he’s completed 65% of his passes with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. But he hasn’t turned the ball over since the bye and will look to keep that streak going Saturday night.

Elsewhere on the injury report are a list of bumps and bruises. Tomlin outlined the following.

SS Terrell Edmunds – Hamstring

WR Diontae Johnson – Turf toe

FB Derek Watt – Ankle

Tomlin didn’t anticipate any of those players being unavailable for this weekend’s game. Tomlin also said he expects LB Myles Jack to be healthy heading into the weekend. Jack missed the Panthers’ game with a groin injury.