Held To Just One Catch, WR George Pickens Visibly Upset In Win Over Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out on top with a 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons but it won’t be one of George Pickens favorite games he’s ever played. Held to just one catch for two yards on a pair of targets, Pickens showed his frustration throughout the game.

At one point, a dejected-looking Pickens sat on the bench with DL Cam Heyward coming over to speak to him, ostensibly trying to keep his spirits up after a tough start to the game.

Cam Heyward talking to George Pickens, frustrated without a catch today. Leadership. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/YhKdQg8RUu — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2022

But frustrations boiled over late in the game. After a third down incompletion to Diontae Johnson, Pickens came off yelling on the sidelines, clearly wanting the football.

His fortunes didn’t change the rest of the game and he had just one short catch for two yards on a rollout to the right. It was one of his quietest games of the season. But the Steelers weren’t pass-heavy, throwing just 28 times, and running 37 as they controlled the ball throughout the first half and used the run game to grind things out. It’s the third game this year Pickens has been held under ten receiving yards.

Pittsburgh relied on its tight ends in this game, Pat Freiermuth the team’s leading receiver while rookie Connor Heyward caught his first touchdown pass from 17 yards out.

Pickens will look to try to get back on track next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. That will be another Sunday kickoff.

UPDATE (4:42 PM): Pickens declined to speak to the media after the game. Probably a smart move for a frustrated player.