‘Franco Is A Legend And Always Will Be,’ Ben Roethlisberger Says In Video Tribute

The loss of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris has rocked the football world this Wednesday. Just days before the Steelers were set to retire his #32 jersey and honor his greatest moment of his playing career, the Immaculate Reception, Harris passed away overnight at the age of 72.

Many players have expressed their thoughts and condolences throughout the day today, including the likes of Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis, and Lynn Swann. And long-time Steelers QB and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger to the list as he put out a video on YouTube to express his sympathies and recollect on the memories of the man that seemed bigger than life to Steelers Nation.

“So many times, people say Franco was a legend, or a person was a legend,” Roethlisberger said on video Wednesday on his YouTube channel. “No, Franco is a legend and always will be. More than just on the football field too. Such an unbelievable man… friend. So proud to be able to call him that.”

Franco Harris had a way of bonding with former and present Steelers during his time in retirement. He reached out to RB Najee Harris and has shown his support for his humanitarian event in Pittsburgh to help homeless children while also becoming a person that Najee could regularly go to via text message concern his philanthropy work, play on the field, etc.

HC Mike Tomlin iterated Ben’s comments just a day before Franco Harris passed in his weekly press conference, praising the man that Franco was as an icon of the Steelers organization. Tomlin stated that Harris had a passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers and acts of service that is unparalleled, having served with his wife with the nonprofit organization Pittsburgh Promise many times during his time in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger would continue in his video speaking to Franco Harris the man and how his impact far exceeds any one play he made on the football field during his career.

“And I think for the legend that he is on the football field, I think his legend off the field is even bigger,” Roethlisberger continued. “Such a humanitarian, such a big heart, such a loving kind man. He will be forever missed, but he will always be in our hearts and will always be in our minds whenever you think of Steeler football. And not just the immaculate reception, which in itself is crazy that we’re celebrating 50 years this weekend. But just the way he played the game, the love of the game, the love of his teammates. I’ve never heard one bad word about that man, and he will be missed.”

Franco Harris may be gone, but he will not be soon forgotten. He will live on in the memories of Ben Roethlisberger, Terry Bradshaw, and the rest of Steelers Nation for decades to come. With the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Receptions ceremony fast approaching, it would only be right for the Black and Gold to come out in full-force Christmas Eve in Pittsburgh and for the team to be motivated to dedicate their performance in honor of his memory.