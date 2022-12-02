Falcons Friday Injury Report Week 13: Three Players Listed As Questionable

The Atlanta Falcons have now filed their Week 13 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows three players officially listed as questionable for that contest.

Entering the weekend listed as questionable for the Falcons are defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe), guard Chuma Edoga (knee), and linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm). Edoga did not practice on Friday so he might not be ready come Sunday. As for Dalton and Ebiketie, both are listed as being limited on Friday. If Ebiketie plays on Sunday, he might be limited in the snaps he’s on the field.

As for running back Cordarrelle Patterson (not injury related – resting player), he practiced again on Friday and is ready to play on Sunday against the Steelers. He did not receive a game status designation on Friday. He was rested on Wednesday and has practiced every day since.

Overall, the Falcons are a healthy team heading into Sunday when it comes to recent contributors on both sides of the football. The team, however, did recently lose starting tight end Kyle Pitts for the season due to a knee injury.