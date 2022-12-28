Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa Unlikely To Play Against Patriots Sunday

In a game all Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans will be watching this weekend, Miami Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa almost certainly won’t play in a critical Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. Per Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel, veteran Teddy Bridgewater will start. McDaniel says Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay.

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa: "This is a private time for him to focus on his health. …This is a human being. His health is the first, foremost and only priority." https://t.co/jQDX1lcM5e — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2022

Despite the injury, he did not leave the Packers’ game. He seemed to suffer the injury on this hit just before halftime. From there, his play struggled and his interceptions cost the team the game, blowing a 20-10 lead.

This would seem to be the play on which Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured, when his head bangs the ground. pic.twitter.com/zCQXadHm2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Tagovailoa has been in the spotlight this year for his concussions and the Dolphins’ mishandling of them. Now, the NFL and NFLPA are investigating this latest incident.

Per source, the NFLPA has officially initiated an investigation into Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s second stint in concussion protocol — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 28, 2022

Bridgewater will start in his place this weekend. On the year, he’s made one start, a 40-17 loss to the Jets, and thrown three touchdowns to three interceptions. The Dolphins and Patriots are battling for a Wild Card spot in the AFC East with this game meaning plenty to each side.

It also means everything to Pittsburgh. If Miami beats New England, the Steelers will be eliminated even before kicking off their Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. If the Dolphins lose and the Steelers win, then Pittsburgh will have life heading into the regular season finale. The Dolphins and Patriots are slated to kickoff at 1 PM/EST so we’ll know the Steelers fate well before the night game.

Pittsburgh lost to Miami and New England this season. In fact, they were swept by the AFC East, also falling to the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Those four losses, especially the one to the Jets, have played key roles in why the Steelers need so much help to make the postseason.