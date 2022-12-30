Cowboys Vs. Titans Week 17 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.
The Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys will kick off Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Titans enter this game with a 7-8 record while the Cowboys enter it at 11-4. The Titans are still fighting for a playoff spot while the Cowboys have already clinched one. This game means less to the Titans than the Cowboys, however, as Tennessee can still win the AFC South division in Week 18 by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Titans won’t have a lot of key players Thursday night dure to injuries. Additionally, they have decided to start new quarterback Joshua Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis Thursday night. Dobbs was once a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for several seasons. This will mark his first career start Thursday night.
The Cowboys are consensus 14-point road favorites over the Titans ahead of this game getting underway
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below if you dare.
Thank you to all of you for stopping by the site tonight. I love all football so I will be watching.
Cowboys Inactives: RB Tony Pollard, LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR James Washington, WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, S Markquese Bell, QB Will Grier
Titans Inactives: RB Derrick Henry, CB Kristian Fulton, DB Josh Thompson, S Amani Hooker, LB Dylan Cole, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, DL Denico Autry, DT Jeffery Simmons