Chargers’ Loss On MNF Would Help Steelers’ Playoff Scenarios

There’s one game remaining on the Week 16 regular season schedule as the Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night in a contest that the Pittsburgh Steelers are sure to have eyes on.
Should the Chargers lose to the Colts on Monday night, that would help the Steelers’ playoff chances, which currently sit at 3%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
A Chargers loss would keep alive a few paths for the Steelers to make the playoffs entering Week 17. Those three paths include the Steelers winning their final two games and either the Chargers losing out, the Miami Dolphins losing out, or both losing out.
The Chargers’ final two games are against the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos with the latter being on the road. The Dolphins’ final two games are against the New England Patriots and New York Jets with the former being on the road.
Now, if the Chargers beat the Colts on Monday night, they will be in the playoffs and that in turn will take two of the three paths for the Steelers to make the playoffs off the board completely. It would then be down to what the Dolphins do in their final two games.
We’ll dig deeper after the Monday night game in a new post but until then, GO COLTS!!!!
ALL SCENARIOS:
———————————————————————
PIT – Win Out (@ BAL, vs CLE)
———————————————————————
ONLY CHARGERS LOSE OUT OR LOSE TWO & TIE ONE
———————————————————————
LAC – Lose Out Or Lose 2 & Tie 1 (@ IND, vs LAR, @ DEN)
———————————————————————
NYJ – Lose 1 OR Tie 1 (@ SEA)
———————————————————————
NE – Lose 1 OR Tie 1 (vs MIA, OR @ BUF)
———————————————————————
ONLY DOLPHINS LOSE OUT OR LOSE ONE & TIE ONE
———————————————————————
MIA – Lose Out OR Lose 1 & Tie 1 (@NE, vs NYJ)
NE – Lose 1 OR Tie 1 (@ BUF)
NYJ – Lose 1 OR Tie 1 (@ SEA)
———————————————————————
CHARGERS AND DOLPHINS LOSE OUT
———————————————————————
LAC – Lose Out (@ IND, vs LAR, @ DEN)
———————————————————————
MIA – Lose Out (@NE, vs NYJ)
———————————————————————
NE – Lose 1 OR Tie 1 (@ BUF)