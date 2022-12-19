CB Marcus Peters Injured Saturday Against Browns, Status Up In The Air For Steelers Rematch

While the Baltimore Ravens came out of Pittsburgh the victors against the Steelers in their first matchup of the season, they may be without one of their key players in the secondary for the rematch.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently tweeted out that Ravens CB Marcus Peters injured his calf in Saturday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns that he is expected to miss some time due to the ailment.

#Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters suffered a mild calf strain in Saturday’s game, and while he likely misses some time, the absence should be a short one, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2022

Rapoport mentioned that while Peters will miss time, he didn’t specify exactly how long his absence will be. This creates some realm of intrigue for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they are scheduled to play the Ravens again in Baltimore in Week 17, likely making Peters questionable for the rematch depending how quickly he can get back from his calf strain.

In the first matchup against Pittsburgh, Marcus Peters had four combined tackles (three solo) and a PBU. While an opportunistic corner that has a knack for taking the football away, Peters has struggled this season, allowing a passer rating when targeted of 116.6 while giving up 706 yards and seven TDs in his coverage in 13 games this season per Pro Football Reference. While he hasn’t been playing particularly well, the Baltimore CBs haven’t played well in 2022 outside of Marlon Humphrey.

Should Peters miss this game, Pittsburgh would benefit from playing more backup caliber CBs as they would be wise to exploit the matchups with their receivers who aren’t matched up with Humphrey.