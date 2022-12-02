Bills Vs. Patriots Week 13 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots will kick off Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Bills enter this game with an 8-3 record while the Patriots enter it at 6-5. The Bills currently lead the AFC East division while the Patriots enter Thursday night in last place.

Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mac Jones playing against each other at Gillette Field. The Bills are 3.5-point road favorites ahead of this game getting underway.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below if you dare.

Bills Inactives: OT Dion Dawkins, CB Kaiir Elam, S Dean Marlowe, TE Quintin Morris, LB Baylon Spector

Patriots Inactives: S Joshuah Bledsoe, OT Yodny Cajuste, DT Carl Davis, RB Damien Harris, CB Jalen Mills, CB Shaun Wade, OT Isaiah Wynn