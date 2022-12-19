AFC North Week 15 Recap: Browns Dump Ravens; Bengals, Steelers Both Winners

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 15 road game against the Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Sunday but unfortunately two other AFC North teams also registered wins during the weekend as well as the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Saturday action, the Browns beat the Ravens 13-3 at home to notch their sixth win of the season. In the win, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 18 of his 28 total pass attempts for 161 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Watson also rushed six times in the game for another 22 yards.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper registered 58 yards receiving on four catches on Saturday while fellow wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones chipped in four catches of his own for 31 yards. He also caught the lone touchdown pass that Watson threw in the game.

For the Browns on the ground, running back Nick Chubb rushed for 99 yards on his 21 carries. Running back Kareem Hunt chipped in 24 yards on hid four carries in the game.

Defensively for the Browns, safeties John Johnson III and Grant Delpit each had nine total tackles to lead the team on Saturday. Johnson also forced a fumble that he recovered. Defensive end Myles Garrett registered 1.5 sacks against the Ravens and cornerback Dedric Ward had an interception for the Browns as well.

For the Ravens in their loss to the Browns, quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 17 of his 30 total pass attempts in the contest for 138 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Huntley also rushed for 15 yards on six carries in the game.

Ravens’ wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had six catches for 29 yards in the team’s loss while tight end Mark Andrews had 31 yards on his three catches in the contest.

On the ground for Baltimore on Saturday, running back J.K. Dobbins registered 125 yards on his 13 total carries. Fellow running back Gus Edwards chipped in 55 yards rushing on his seven total carries.

Defensively for the Ravens on Saturday, linebacker Roquan Smith led the team with 11 total tackles. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton had one the Ravens’ two sacks in the game to go along with his seven total tackles.

Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker had a 53-yard field goal in the game, but he missed two other attempts in the contest with one of those being blocked by the Browns.

As for the Bengals on Sunday, they came from behind on the road to beat the Buccaneers 34-23. They were down 17-0 in the game in the first half and trailed 17-3 at halftime.

In The Bengals’ win, quarterback Joe Burrow completed 27 of his 39 total pass attempts for 200 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Burrow also had 8 yards rushing in the game on three carries.

Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’marr Chase caught seven passes in the game for 60 yards and one touchdown. The other three touchdown receptions in the game went to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Mitchell Wilcox.

On the ground for the Bengals on Sunday, running backs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon combined to rush for 45 on 18 total carries. Perine had 24 of those yards to lead the team. Mixon did catch five passes for 33 yards in the game while Perine caught just one for no gain.

Defensively for the Bengals in their Sunday win against the Buccaneers, linebacker Logan Wilson led the team with 15 total tackles. He also had the team’s lone sack of the game. The Bengals’ defense registered five takeaways in the game via two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

In Week 16 AFC North action, the 9-5 Ravens will host the 5-9 Atlanta Falcons next Saturday. The 10-4 Bengals will play the 7-7 New England Patriots on the road next Saturday. The 6-8 Browns will host the 5-9 New Orleans Saints next Saturday during early afternoon action and the 6-8 Steelers will host the 6-8 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.