AFC North Week 14 Recap: Ravens, Bengals Pull Away Further With Wins

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 14 home game against the Baltimore Ravens 16-14 on Sunday afternoon and unfortunately that was a loss to a team in the AFC North division.

In other Week 14 AFC North action on Sunday, the other two teams played each other with the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Cleveland Browns 23-10 at home. These two games resulted in the Ravens and Bengals further separating themselves from the Steelers and the Browns with four weeks remaining in the 2022 regular season.

In the Bengals win over the Browns, quarterback Joe Burrow completed 18 of his 33 total pass attempts for 239 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Burrow also ran six times for another 10 yards in the game and was sacked twice. One of his two touchdown passes went to wide receiver Ja’marr Chase, who led the team in receiving with 10 catches for 119 yards. Chase also had one run for six yards in the game. Wide receiver Trenton Irwin caught the other touchdown pass that Burrow threw.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon led the team in rushing with 96 yards on 14 carries. He also caught two passes for another 10 yards. Fellow running back Samaje Perine chipped in 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground on his four carries. The Bengals totaled 136 yards rushing in their win.

Defensively for the Bengals, linebacker Logan Wilson led the team in total tackles with 17 and he had half a sack and a quarterback hit that he split with safety Vonn Bell. Defensive end Sam Hubbard also had a sack on Sunday and safety Jessie Bates III had the lone interception in the game for the Bengals.

For the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 26 of his 42 pass attempts for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Watson added another 33 yards rushing on six carries. His lone touchdown pass in the loss went to tight end David Njoku, who caught seven passes on Sunday for 59 yards. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones led the Browns in receiving against the Bengals with eight catches for 114 yards.

Browns running back Nick Chubb had 34 yards rushing on his 14 carries on Sunday and also chipped in three catches for another 20 yards. The Browns only managed 71 yards rushing in their loss to the Bengals.

Defensively for the Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett had both of the team’s Sunday sacks of Burrow. Linebacker Deion Jones had the Browns’ lone interception on Sunday to go along with his seven total tackles. Safety John Johnson also had seven total tackles on Sunday to tie Jones for the team-high in the loss.

In Week 15 AFC North action, the 5-8 Browns will host the 9-4 Ravens next Sunday afternoon. The 5-8 Steelers will play on the road next Sunday afternoon against the 5-8 Carolina Panthers while the 9-4 Bengals will play the 6-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in late afternoon action next Sunday.