AFC North Week 13 Recap: All Four Teams Notch Sunday Wins

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 13 road game against the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 on Sunday afternoon and yet they remain in the cellar of the AFC North as the other three teams in the division, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, were also victorious on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens registered a 10-9 home win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. In the win, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed three of his four total pass attempts for 11 yards before leaving the game with a knee injury.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson early in the game and went on to complete 27 of his 32 total pass attempts for 187 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Huntley also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on his 10 total carries to lead the team. His late touchdown run with 28-seconds left effectively won the game for the Ravens.

Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews led his team in receiving with four catches for 53 yards. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson chipped in seven catches for 41 yards.

Defensively for the Ravens in Week 13, linebacker Roquan Smith led the way with 11 total tackles. The Ravens’ defense registered two sacks on Sunday but no takeaways.

In the Browns’ 27-14 road win against the Houston Texans, quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 131 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in his 2022 debut. Watson also rushed for 21 yards on seven carries in the game and was sacked once.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones had three catches for 44 yards against the Texans and wide receiver Amari Cooper chipped in four catches of his own for 40 yards. Running back Nick Chubb led the Browns in rushing on Sunday with 80 yards on 17 total carries.

The Browns’ defense registered two touchdowns on Sunday with one being a 4-yard fumble recovery return by cornerback Denzel Ward. Linebacker Tony Fields II also chipped in a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki led the Browns in tackling on Sunday with nine and the Cleveland defense registered four takeaways in the game while not recording any sacks.

As for the Bengals, they beat the Kanas City Chiefs at home on Sunday by a score of 27-24. In the win, Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow completed 25 of his 31 total pass attempts for 286 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Burrow also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on 11 total carries against the Chiefs.

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase registered a team-high seven catches for 97 yards in Sunday’s win. Additionally, running back Samaje Perine logged 106 yards rushing on his 21 carries against the Chiefs. Wide receiver Tee Higgins and running back Chris Evans recorded the Bengals’ two touchdown receptions in the game.

Defensively for the Bengals, safety Jessie Bates III led the team in total tackles on Sunday with eight. Linebacker Germaine Pratt forced a fumble that he recovered, and the Bengals defense also recorded two sacks in the game.

In Week 14 AFC North action, the 8-4 Ravens will play the 5-7 Steelers on the road in Pittsburgh next Sunday. Additionally, the 8-4 Bengals will host the 5-7 Browns next Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.