2022 Week 16 Steelers Vs Raiders Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Las Vegas Raiders are in Pittsburgh for what should be a classic football evening here on Christmas Eve. A (very) cold weather game under the lights in an old school rivalry matchup to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the immaculate reception. The Steelers will also retire Franco Harris’ number 32 jersey which took on a new meaning following his passing on Wednesday.

Both teams’ playoff chances are still technically alive, though very small. The loser of this game will be officially eliminated from contention.

Kenny Pickett is set to return from his concussion suffered two weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens, so everyone will get their first look at Kenny Pickett on a cold December Pittsburgh night – something that Ben Roethlisberger excelled at throughout his career.

As always, thank you for choosing to spend your gameday with us at Steelers Depot. Refresh the thread throughout the game for curated tweets, video highlights, and more. Join the discussion in the comment section at the bottom of the page.

Today sure would be a much happier celebration if Franco were still here. Godspeed, Franco. 😢 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/muGpsHChBv — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 23, 2022

Steelers players all showing up wearing Franco Harris jerseys is AWESOME! #RIPFranco #Steelers pic.twitter.com/OkXc50R9jN — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) December 24, 2022

The Browns have now been officially eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Saints today. #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 24, 2022

STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Mark Robinson

DT Jonathan Marshall

S Terrell Edmunds

RAIDERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

RB Zamir White

G Netane Muti

T Jackson Barton

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

CB Rock Ya-Sin