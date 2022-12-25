2022 Week 16 Steelers Vs Raiders Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Las Vegas Raiders are in Pittsburgh for what should be a classic football evening here on Christmas Eve. A (very) cold weather game under the lights in an old school rivalry matchup to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the immaculate reception. The Steelers will also retire Franco Harris’ number 32 jersey which took on a new meaning following his passing on Wednesday.
Both teams’ playoff chances are still technically alive, though very small. The loser of this game will be officially eliminated from contention.
Kenny Pickett is set to return from his concussion suffered two weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens, so everyone will get their first look at Kenny Pickett on a cold December Pittsburgh night – something that Ben Roethlisberger excelled at throughout his career.
STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS
QB Mason Rudolph
G Kendrick Green
ILB Mark Robinson
DT Jonathan Marshall
S Terrell Edmunds
RAIDERS INACTIVE PLAYERS
RB Zamir White
G Netane Muti
T Jackson Barton
DT Matthew Butler
DE Tashawn Bower
CB Rock Ya-Sin