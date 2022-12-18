2022 Week 15 Steelers Vs Panthers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Carolina Panthers 14-7 at halftime. The Steelers will receive the ball in the second half.

The first two offensive drives of the game were touchdown drives for Pittsburgh which was great to see, but things fizzled out as the half went on.

1stH notes:

Run game 81yds

2 long TD drives, 1st 2 poss.

Pickens BIG catch vs man

CAR big pass vs Pierre

CAR 2 big 3rd&lng conversion TD drive

CAR = 14 rush yards

Flags 1vs5 in PIT favor

Watt 3rdD sack

Larry O. good half

Minkah PBU

nice play Darnold TD

No turnovers#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 18, 2022

START OF 3RD QUARTER.

Blindside block called on the Steelers return team. Back at their own 9 yard line, Trubisky complete to Johnson for 7 yards. Najee Harris up the middle for a gain of just one yard. 3rd and 2, back to Najee for two yards and a first down.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris was stuffed for no gain. Trubisky threw the ball in the turf on 2nd down. On 3rd, Trubisky connected with Diontae Johnson for 12 yards and a first down.

3rd and 1 after Najee Harris’s 9 yard rush. Steven Sims with the end around for 22 yards. The Steelers operating out of hurry-up and it is working, keeping the Panthers on their back foot.

Diontae Johnson caught the pass and ran for 18 yards. Steelers now in the red zone.