2022 Week 14 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers return home to Acrisure Stadium after back-to-back road victories to face their AFC North rivals. The Baltimore Ravens currently sit at 8-4, but Lamar Jackson is injured for the next game or two with a PCL sprain. Tyler Huntley will once again lead the Ravens against the Steelers as he did once in 2021, but the Steelers expect to face a significantly better version of him. He signed with the Ravens following the 2020 draft, so he is still young and you could reasonably expect him to be more comfortable in the Ravens’ system.
The Steelers have some injury concerns of their own with Diontae Johnson (hip) and TJ Watt (rib) struggling to put together a full practice throughout the week.
This will be Kenny Pickett’s (and other first-year Steelers) first Ravens game as they all look to leave their stamp on one of the league’s best rivalries. Chris Boswell returned from IR, so he will be back kicking. Matthew Wright filled in admirably and likely earned himself a contract elsewhere. He shouldn’t be unemployed for very long.
STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS
QB Mason Rudolph
G Kendrick Green
CB Josh Jackson
ILB Mark Robinson
OLB Malik Reed
RAVENS INACTIVE PLAYERS
QB Lamar Jackson
LB Josh Bynes
G Kevin Zeitler
TE Nick Boyle
TE Charlie Kolar
LB David Ojabo
As expected, Watt and Johnson will play albeit at less than 100%. Kevin Zeitler joins Lamar Jackson as inactive for this game – a significant loss for Baltimore along their offensive line.