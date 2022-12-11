2022 Week 14 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers return home to Acrisure Stadium after back-to-back road victories to face their AFC North rivals. The Baltimore Ravens currently sit at 8-4, but Lamar Jackson is injured for the next game or two with a PCL sprain. Tyler Huntley will once again lead the Ravens against the Steelers as he did once in 2021, but the Steelers expect to face a significantly better version of him. He signed with the Ravens following the 2020 draft, so he is still young and you could reasonably expect him to be more comfortable in the Ravens’ system.

The Steelers have some injury concerns of their own with Diontae Johnson (hip) and TJ Watt (rib) struggling to put together a full practice throughout the week.

This will be Kenny Pickett’s (and other first-year Steelers) first Ravens game as they all look to leave their stamp on one of the league’s best rivalries. Chris Boswell returned from IR, so he will be back kicking. Matthew Wright filled in admirably and likely earned himself a contract elsewhere. He shouldn’t be unemployed for very long.

Thank you for joining us on Steelers Depot for the game thread this week. Refresh this page throughout the game for video highlights, curated tweets, live updates and more. Also, visit the comment section at the bottom of this page where fans gather to discuss the game in real-time.

STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

CB Josh Jackson

ILB Mark Robinson

OLB Malik Reed

RAVENS INACTIVE PLAYERS

QB Lamar Jackson

LB Josh Bynes

G Kevin Zeitler

TE Nick Boyle

TE Charlie Kolar

LB David Ojabo

As expected, Watt and Johnson will play albeit at less than 100%. Kevin Zeitler joins Lamar Jackson as inactive for this game – a significant loss for Baltimore along their offensive line.

Steelers dressing all seven defensive linemen today with OLB Malik Reed inactive. Steelers have just three OLBs dressed today in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Jamir Jones. DL DeMarvin Leal has stood up some earlier in the season. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 11, 2022

2022 Week 14 Steelers Vs Ravens – What To Watch For https://t.co/ysGyOBpnSy #Steelers pic.twitter.com/m9KV7fwrmd — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 11, 2022

Some of the overall trends. – Steelers have run for 100+ yards in five straight games. Ravens have #1 run defense since trading for Roquan Smith (2.6 YPC). – Steelers haven't turned the ball over in four straight games (team record). Ravens have 20 takeaways (T-4th). — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 11, 2022

Coverage wise, mix of Cover 2/Cover 3. Secondary adding pieces in Marcus Williams. Tons of depth + great starting CBs that take the ball away. New DC a little less exotic and pressure-heavy but talent is real across the board. Challenge for Pickett. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 11, 2022

Ravens' offense. Schematically, doesn't change much with Tyler Huntley in the game. And now he's seen the Steelers' defense, playing them last year. Ball comes out quick but he's still mobile and can create. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 11, 2022

They do a nice job isolating TE Mark Andrews in passing situations. Helped complete comeback vs Denver last week. Benders in red zone to beat leverage/man coverage. Desean Jackson's speed very well + Duvernay in WR run game. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 11, 2022