2022 Week 13 Steelers Vs Falcons Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) will take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) today at 1 PM/EST. Follow along this game thread for updates.

Here’s a look at the inactives for each side.

Steelers Inactives QB Mason Rudolph

CB Josh Jackson

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

LB Mark Robinson

Falcons Inactives S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

DL Jalen Dalton Click below for all the nuts and bolts you need to know to get ready for this game.

Once again, the Steelers’ fan base travels better than any in the NFL. With Sunday’s matchup inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, fans of the black and gold showed up in full force. Steelers Depot’s own Ross McCorkle shot video inside the stadium, and unsurprisingly it’s dotted in black and gold.

It at least 80% Steelers fans here in Atlanta. That might be generous to the Falcons too#HereWeGo #Steelers pic.twitter.com/9zX9OM3NYe — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) December 4, 2022

It’s been a rather up and down season for the Steelers, who sit at 4-7 on the year. However, Sunday is a big opportunity to do something they haven’t done yet this season: put together a winning streak.

Check out the thread of things to watch from Alex Kozora against the Falcons:

Steelers looking for their first winning streak today. Since the merger, only once have they gone an entire season without one (2003). What to watch for against the Falcons. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2022

Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is in the house in Atlanta to watch the Steelers and the Falcons battle.

The Atlanta Falcons won the coin toss and deferred. The Pittsburgh Steelers will have the ball first offensively.

Bradley Pinion kicks off and the ball goes into the end zone for a touchback. First and 10 Steelers at the 25 yard line. Here. We. Go.

Two runs by Najee Harris pick up 9 yards, and then Derek Watt converts on 3rd and 1 to move the chains. Watt now 5-for-5 on the season on third and short.

Kenny Pickett covers on 3rd and 3 with a dart to Pat Freiermuth to move the chains. Steelers in rhythm early. Inside Atlanta territory.

After a false start penalty, Kenny Pickett fires a seed to Steven Sims up the seam for a 21-yard catch. Atlanta is challenging the completed pass. That one is unlikely to stand. Ball was moving on the turf with Sims coming to the ground. We’ll see if the NFL knows what is and is not a catch again.

Officials have overturned the call on the field. Incomplete pass.

Pickett to Freiermuth again on third down — this one 3rd and 7 — converts. Gain of 9. Steelers putting together a good opening drive.

Pat Freiermuth isn't Heath Miller but their hands are so similar. Dude catches everything and a third down machine. QBs have all the trust in him. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2022

Incompletions from Pickett on second and third down forces a field goal attempt from Matthew Wright. Wright banks one in from 46 yards off the right upright. Caps off 16-play, 47-yard drive that chewed up 7:28 of the first quarter.

Steelers 3, Falcons 0

Matthew Wright is getting really good at the doink. I'm not sure if I like that or not. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2022

First play of the game offensively for the Falcons, Marcus Mariota finds Drake London for 12 yards off of play-action.

Holding penalty on Atlanta tight end Felipe Franks wipes out decent run from Caleb Huntley. Then, Mariota throws high over the middle on play-action. Incomplete. Third and 15 coming up.

False start for Atlanta. At home. 3rd and 20!

Steelers defense holds on 3rd and 20. Punt coming from Atlanta.

Steven Sims muffs the punt, but is able to recover his own fumble. What a mess. First down Steelers at their own 14.

Steven Sims has not done a good job getting square to punts the last month. He's been in some awkward positions. Turning his shoulders, crouching. Those are the things that cause fumbles. Fumble rate when stationary is super low compared to when you're moving. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2022

Najee Harris with a VIOLENT stiff arm against Atlanta safety Richie Grant to help move the chains on 2nd and 1. A highlight reel stiff-arm for Harris.

Steelers on the move at the end of the first quarter.

END Q1: Steelers 3, Falcons 0

Najee Harris rips off a 13-yard run to open the second quarter after a nice jump cut to the outside. Next play dropped for a loss of one yard.

Pickett with a tough miss to a wide open Freiermuth up the seam for what would have been a touchdown. Then, Diontae Johnson drops an open crosser on third down. Matthew Wright good from 46 yards.

Steelers 6, Falcons 0

Atlanta rookie Tyler Allgeier rips off a 21-yard run off the right side on the first play of the drive. Huge hole created by Atlanta.

Falcons putting together a good drive here. Mariota finds London on an RPO for 13 yards, putting the Falcons on the fringe of the red zone.

Levi Wallace and Minkah Fitzpatrick pair to break up a throw from Mariota, but Wallace is injured on the play. James Pierre will come in for Wallace.

Cameron Heyward with a huge sack on Marcus Mariota on 3rd and 13 stalls the Falcons’ drive. Heyward’s fifth sack of the season. FG attempt coming from Younghoe Koo.

Koo drills it from 50 yards right down the middle.

Steelers 6, Falcons 3

Pat Freiermuth with a terrific 57-yard catch-and-run on third down puts the Steelers in the red zone. Broke a pair of tackles to race down the left sideline.

#Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth breaks tackles and goes for 57-yards!pic.twitter.com/OxpXgD7zNw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

Pat Freiermuth's 57-yard catch was the longest reception by a Steelers' tight end since Vance McDonald's 75 yard, stiff arm TD against the Buccaneers in 2018. Second longest play a Steelers' TE in the Mike Tomlin era. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2022

TOUCHDOWN, Steelers!

Pickett finds Connor Heyward wide open in the back of the end zone for the touchdown, the first of his career. XP good!

Another look at Heyward TD catch #Steelers pic.twitter.com/HHLxUllstd — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 4, 2022

Steelers 13, Falcons 3

Connor Heyward gets open right side for his first career TD. Good body control and catch into the end zone. Steelers finally finish a drive. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2022

FIrst play off the drive for Atlanta, Mariota goes deep to London on the double move for 37 yards. Flag on Levi Wallace for holding, but it’s declined. Career-long reception for London.