2022 NFL Week 15 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

|2022 Week 15 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 8:15 ET (THUR)
|Seahawks +3.5
|Seahawks +3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Vikings -3.5
|Vikings -3.5
|Vikings -3.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Browns -3
|Ravens +3
|Ravens +3
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Bills -7
|Bills -7
|Dolphins +7
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -3.5
|Saints -3.5
|Saints -3.5
|Detroit Lions at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Lions
|Lions
|Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +14
|Chiefs -14
|Chiefs -14
|Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +9
|Eagles -9
|Eagles -9
|Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +4
|Cowboys -4
|Jaguars +4
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -1
|Raiders -1
|Patriots +1
|Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -3
|Broncos -3
|Cardinals +3
|Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +3.5
|Bengals -3.5
|Bengals -3.5
|Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Titans +3
|New York Giants at Washington Commanders 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -4.5
|Giants +4.5
|Commanders -4.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -3
|Steelers +3
|Steelers +3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 17-16
|Steelers 23-16
|Week 14 Results
|4-9
|6-7
|2022 Results
|92-109-7
|100-101-7