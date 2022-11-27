Week 12 Sunday Late Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2022

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night in Week 12, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. We already watched a few key AFC North games on this Sunday and now we can sit back and watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Rams as part of the Sunday late game action that’s now on tap. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments.

I have added a Sunday late game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the evening and include videos from all three of the late afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 12 late afternoon games.

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Chargers Inactives: RB Sony Michel, OT Storm Norton, WR Jason Moore, WR Mike Williams, QB Easton Stick, DB Nasir Adderley

Cardinals Inactives: LB Jesse Luketa, QB Trace McSorley, OG Wyatt Davis, CB Byron Murphy, WR Greg Dortch, S Charles Washington, WR Rondale Moore

Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Raiders Inactives: DE Kendal Vickers, OT Jackson Barton, TE Jacob Hollister, CB Sidney Jones, DT Matthew Butler, RB Brittain Brown, DT Neil Farrell

Seahawks Inactives: OT Jake Curhan, CB Teez Tabor, DT Myles Adams, RB Tony Jones Jr., CB Artie Burns, WR Penny Hart

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs

Rams Inactives: WR Allen Robinson, QB Matthew Stafford, LB Travin Howard, C Brian Allen, OT Ty Nsekhe

Chiefs Inactives: QB Shane Buechele, WR Kadarius Toney, S Juan Thornhill, DE Joshua Kaindoh, G Joe Thuney, T Geron Christian, DE Malik Herring

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers

Saints Inactives: WR Marquez Callaway, LB Pete Werner, CB Marshon Lattimore, S J.T. Gray, OL Lewis Kidd, DE Payton Turner

49ers Inactives: DL Arik Armstead, RB Ty Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, OL Nick Zakelj, LB Curtis Robinson