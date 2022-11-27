Week 12 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2022

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night in Week 12, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to a few other AFC North teams playing on this Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Tennessee Titans on the road and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in the early game action.

I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 12 early games.

Happy Sunday and thank you all for stopping by the site today.

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Ravens Inactives: OT Ronnie Stanley, TE Isaiah Likely, S Kyle Hamilton, RB Mike Davis, ILB Josh Bynes, TE Charlie Kolar, OLB David Ojabo

Jaguars Inactives: WR Kendric Pryor, RB Darrell Henderson, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Tre Herndon, LB De担haan Dixon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

Buccaneers Inactives: RB Leonard Fournette, TE Kyle Rudolph, WR Russell Gage Jr., S Nolan Turner, G Luke Goedeke, QB Kyle Trask

Browns Inactives: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, CB Greg Newsome II, RB Demetric Felton, DE Chase Winovich, DT Tommy Togiai

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Bengals Inactives: OG Jackson Carman, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DE Jeff Gunter, P Kevin Huber, RB Joe Mixon, OT D’Ante Smith, DT Josh Tupou

Titans Inactives: K Randy Bullock, CB Terrance Mitchell, LB Joe Schobert, C Ben Jones, DT Naquan Jones, DT Larrell Murchison, DL Denico Autry

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Falcons Inactives: DL Jalen Dalton, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Cornell Armstrong, LB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, WR Frank Darby

Commanders Inactives: LB De’Jon Harris, WR Dax Milne, OG Chris Paul, CB Benjamin St-Juste, DE Chase Young

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

Texans Inactives: TE Brevin Jordan, WR Amari Rodgers, RB Eno Benjamin, CB Derek Stingley Jr., LB Garret Wallow, OL Austin Deculus, DL Thomas Booker

Dolphins Inactives: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Erik Ezukanma, RB Raheem Mostert, TE Hunter Long, CB Noah Igbinoghene

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Broncos Inactives: WR K.J. Hamler, WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Michael Ojemudia, CB K淡aun Williams, S Anthony Harris, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Jonathan Harris

Panthers Inactives: S Juston Burris, OT Larnel Coleman, S Myles Hartsfield, DT Matt Ioannidis, LB Cory Littleton, FB Giovanni Ricci, QB P.J. Walker

Chicago Bears at New York Jets

Bears Inactives: QB Justin Fields, WR N’Keal Harry, OL Alex Leatherwood, OL Ja’Tyre Carter, LB Sterling Weatherford, DB Jaquan Brisker, DB Kyler Gordon

Jets: Inactives: QB Zach Wilson, RB James Robinson, WR Jeff Smith, TE Kenny Yeboah, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams