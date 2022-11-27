Week 12 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2022

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night in Week 12, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to a few other AFC North teams playing on this Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Tennessee Titans on the road and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in the early game action.
I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 12 early games.
Happy Sunday and thank you all for stopping by the site today.
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
Ravens Inactives: OT Ronnie Stanley, TE Isaiah Likely, S Kyle Hamilton, RB Mike Davis, ILB Josh Bynes, TE Charlie Kolar, OLB David Ojabo
Jaguars Inactives: WR Kendric Pryor, RB Darrell Henderson, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Tre Herndon, LB De担haan Dixon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Buccaneers Inactives: RB Leonard Fournette, TE Kyle Rudolph, WR Russell Gage Jr., S Nolan Turner, G Luke Goedeke, QB Kyle Trask
Browns Inactives: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, CB Greg Newsome II, RB Demetric Felton, DE Chase Winovich, DT Tommy Togiai
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Bengals Inactives: OG Jackson Carman, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DE Jeff Gunter, P Kevin Huber, RB Joe Mixon, OT D’Ante Smith, DT Josh Tupou
Titans Inactives: K Randy Bullock, CB Terrance Mitchell, LB Joe Schobert, C Ben Jones, DT Naquan Jones, DT Larrell Murchison, DL Denico Autry
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
Falcons Inactives: DL Jalen Dalton, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Cornell Armstrong, LB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, WR Frank Darby
Commanders Inactives: LB De’Jon Harris, WR Dax Milne, OG Chris Paul, CB Benjamin St-Juste, DE Chase Young
Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins
Texans Inactives: TE Brevin Jordan, WR Amari Rodgers, RB Eno Benjamin, CB Derek Stingley Jr., LB Garret Wallow, OL Austin Deculus, DL Thomas Booker
Dolphins Inactives: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Erik Ezukanma, RB Raheem Mostert, TE Hunter Long, CB Noah Igbinoghene
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Broncos Inactives: WR K.J. Hamler, WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Michael Ojemudia, CB K淡aun Williams, S Anthony Harris, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Jonathan Harris
Panthers Inactives: S Juston Burris, OT Larnel Coleman, S Myles Hartsfield, DT Matt Ioannidis, LB Cory Littleton, FB Giovanni Ricci, QB P.J. Walker
Chicago Bears at New York Jets
Bears Inactives: QB Justin Fields, WR N’Keal Harry, OL Alex Leatherwood, OL Ja’Tyre Carter, LB Sterling Weatherford, DB Jaquan Brisker, DB Kyler Gordon
Jets: Inactives: QB Zach Wilson, RB James Robinson, WR Jeff Smith, TE Kenny Yeboah, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams