Watch: This Is What I Want To See From Devin Bush

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at the strides LB Devin Bush has made this season. While it’s still highly debatable if the Pittsburgh Steelers should re-sign him after the season, Bush has gotten better compared to a year ago. In this video, we look at improved physicality and communication/body language that’s making him a more confident player.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

