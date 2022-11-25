Watch: The Depot 180 — November 25 — Episode 276

Episode 276 — November 25, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Tensions are building on the offensive side of the ball with interesting comments from Matt Canada, Diontae Johnson, and more. In today’s episode I break down some of those comments. I also talk through the injury report for the week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

