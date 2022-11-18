Watch: The Depot 180 — November 18 — Episode 274

Episode 274 — November 18, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers received some great news ahead of their AFC North matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ready to go within a week of an appendectomy. In today’s episode I discuss the injury report for both teams, increased wildcat usage with running back Najee Harris, and the Steelers donning their Color Rush jerseys for a chance to sweep the series at home on Sunday.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.