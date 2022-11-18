Titans Vs. Packers Week 11 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.
The Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers will kick off Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Titans enter this game with a 6-3 record while the Packers enter it at 4-6. Both teams are fresh off home wins in Week 10. The Titans currently lead the AFC South division while the Packers enter Thursday night in second place in the NFC North division.
Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Aaron Rodgers playing against each other at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 3-point home favorites ahead of this game getting underway.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below if you dare.
Thank you to all two of you for stopping by the site tonight. I love all football so I will be watching.
Titans Inactives: K Randy Bullock, DB Elijah Molden, S Amani Hooker, OLB Bud Dupree, C Ben Jones, TE Kevin Rader, DL Naquan Jones
Packers Inactives: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB De’Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, WR Romeo Doubs, DL Jonathan FordTen-GB