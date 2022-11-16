The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 10 All-22, Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Roethlisberger On Pickett, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 48 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head into Week 11 of the 2022 regular season. We discuss them wearing their Color Rush uniforms in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals to start with. We also discuss Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his play against the New Orleans Saints.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I go over the meaningful things that he had to say. That includes us talking about the overall health of the team heading into Week 11 and if we think safety Minkah Fitzpatrick might be able to return from his appendectomy on Sunday.

We go over Tomlin’s comments about Kenny Pickett before discussing what former Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say about his successors play on Sunday against the Saints. We effectively draw a line in the sand for Pickett entering Week 11 and go over things we will both hyperfocus on starting on Sunday against the Bengals.

With the all-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 10 game against the Saints now fully digested, Alex and I give some more thoughts on both sides of the football coming out of that contest. We go over the impact that Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt made in his first game back as part of that discussion. We also talk a little bit about what the Steelers’ upcoming game against the Bengals means to the team.

Obviously, several other topics are addressed along the way and we close this show by answering several emails that we have received from listeners the last few days.

